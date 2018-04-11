Fujairah CP receives winners of Minister of Interior Excellence Award 2018

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the winners and expressed his happiness at the achievements of the Fujairah Police while praising the ongoing efforts of its General Command to improve its overall performance.

He added that excellence has become a major feature of the country’s institutions and departments and competition between national authorities have been considerable, which requires greater efforts and persistence while noting the Ministry of Interior’s excellence and leadership.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of excellence in government work and fulfilling the needs of the people while encouraging the Fujairah Police, which is renowned for providing leading services to the public, to continue its success and excellence.

Major General Al Kaabi and his delegation thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Mohammed for their ongoing support and encouragement while pledging to continue their local and international excellence and achievements and winning awards.

The seven awards won by the Fujairah Police included the "Best Customer Happiness Centre in the Traffic and Licenses Services Centre," the "Best Authority in Solving Security Problems," the "Best Authority in Emergency and Crisis Management," the "Best Leading Authority in Smart Government" and the "Community Service Award," as well as two career awards. First Lt. Halima Abdullah Al Matroushi won the "Ideal Mother Award," and First Sergeant Jaber Al Zaidi won the "Award of the Best Row Officer" in the youth category.

The meeting was also attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Crown Prince's Office, and Brigadier Mohammed bin Nayya Al Taniji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Fujairah Police, along with several directors-general and officers.