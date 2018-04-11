Hodeidah Governor inaugurates 4 schools in Al Khawkhah District

The inauguration of the schools in Al Shorooq, Al Talee’a, Al Fouz and Omar bin Al Khattab was attended by the ERC team in the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, along with Ibrahim Ali Hussain, Director of the Education Office in Al Khawkhah, and several Yemeni officials.

Dr. Taher thanked the UAE for its generous support for the residents of Yemen’s Red Sea Coast and its other liberated areas, especially for the educational sector, which was affected by recent events while praising the ERC’s related efforts.

Rashid Al Khateri, Head of the ERC Team in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, stressed that, as per the directives of the wise leadership, the ERC has prioritised its support for education in Yemen and added that the inauguration of the schools is part of the UAE’s overall support for the country’s liberated areas, especially in terms of building and restoring vital infrastructure.

Hussain praised the ERC’s efforts to restore the four schools in Al Khawkhah while thanking the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the Yemeni people.

The aid provided by the UAE to Yemen’s education sector from April 2015 to November 2017 amounted to AED142,200,00, reflecting the UAE’s desire to support Yemenis and ease their suffering caused by the Houthi militias.

Telephone landlines and internet services were also restored in Mocha District, Taiz Governorate, with the ERC’s support and funding.