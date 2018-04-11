UAE expresses "deep concern" on situation in Syria

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said, "The United Arab Emirates calls on the international community to take all necessary actions and measures that guarantee the safety and protection of civilians, and to end the violence in Syria."

The UAE also calls for the establishment of an inquiry commission and hold those responsible for the chemical weapons attacks accountable, it added.

It went on to say that the UAE stresses the need to activate the Arab role in joint international efforts to advance the mechanisms of the political situation, and once again calls upon all Syrian parties to return to the negotiations table and immediately implement all relevant resolutions, particularly UNSC Resolution No. 2254 and the Geneva Communique.

The statement reiterated the UAE's position that a political solution is the only way to end the Syrian crisis and establish security and stability in the region.