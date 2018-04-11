Sultan Al Badi receives Bulgarian Deputy PM for Judicial Reform Affairs

During the meeting, which took place in Al Badi’s office in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways of promoting the judicial and legal cooperation between the UAE and Bulgaria.

Al Badi welcomed Zaharieva’s visit while praising the cooperation between their countries and highlighting the UAE’s desire to increase it through an exchange of knowledge and by developing programmes and projects that aim to improve the judicial system.

He also presented the ministry’s strategy, programmes and goals, which are based on the vision and projects of the UAE government, as well as its initiatives and programmes that aim to achieve its goals.

Al Badi highlighted the ministry’s desire to benefit from the best judicial experience and practices, as well as to create a legal infrastructure that utilises the latest technologies in all legal and judicial areas while providing quality services to customers.

The meeting was also attended by Sultan Rashid Al Matroushi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice; Jassem Saif Buossaiba, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department at the Ministry; Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, President of the Fujairah Federal Primary Court and Director of the Strategy and Future Administration; Abdulrahman Mourad Al Baloushi, Director of the International Cooperation Administration at the Ministry, and Mazen Tajjaldin, Advisor to the Minister of Justice Office.