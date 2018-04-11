Zakat Fund provides AED75 million in Q1 of Year of Zayed

Abdullah Aqeeda Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Zakat Fund and Chairman of the Disbursement Committee, said that the amounts were approved by the committee during its regular meetings, which were held to promptly respond to requests during its weekly meetings while noting that the fund has adopted information technology applications in the process of Zakat money disbursement.

Al Muhairi added that the fund is always keen to add new eligible groups to its projects with Zakat legitimate banks, as well as to complete the most transactions in the shortest possible time.

He also noted that the fund’s beneficiaries include underprivileged people, recent converts to Islam, people in debt, orphans, patients, elementary and university students, job seekers and people of determination, as well as those in need of urgent aid. The fund will consider all requests to verify their eligibility to receive Zakat money, he said in conclusion.