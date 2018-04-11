UAE Cabinet approves National Media Council Board

The Cabinet approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the National Media Council, NMC, in line with the government’s continuous efforts to enhance working methods and performance.

The formation of the NMC board aims at strengthening its role as an independent institution dedicated to new transparency and credibility, as well as to attract and facilitate the operations of foreign media in the UAE.

Under the chairmanship of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, the new structure of the board consists of Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Media Company, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Rashid Saeed Al Amri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Department at Presidential Affairs Ministry, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, Malek Sultan Al Malek, CEO of TECOM Group, and Ali Saeed Al Niyadi, Director of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The new formation is in line with the UAE Centennial Strategy 2071 in terms of promoting UAE's international standing, building on its achievements and highlighting its role as a leading model regionally and globally, as well as advancing government work and continuous development in working methods.