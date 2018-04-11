ERC fulfils needs of Aden’s retirement home

Sharjah24 – WAM: A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Tuesday provided food and medical relief aid to the residents of a retirement home in Aden, as part of the UAE’s ongoing assistance to the Yemeni people, under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The delivery of the aid took place during the delegation’s second visit within a week, when they provided the home’s elderly residents with their requirements, and will provide them with further aid over the coming days. 
 
The ERC volunteer team also began to restore the garden of the home by cleaning it and planting trees. 
 
The delegation previously visited the home to assess the needs and requirements of its elderly residents, which included a power generator and general maintenance repairs, to provide its residents with decent living conditions.