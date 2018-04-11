ERC fulfils needs of Aden’s retirement home

The delivery of the aid took place during the delegation’s second visit within a week, when they provided the home’s elderly residents with their requirements, and will provide them with further aid over the coming days.

The ERC volunteer team also began to restore the garden of the home by cleaning it and planting trees.

The delegation previously visited the home to assess the needs and requirements of its elderly residents, which included a power generator and general maintenance repairs, to provide its residents with decent living conditions.