Over 5,000 patients treated by 'Eyal Zayed' volunteers in Zanzibar

Currently stationed in Zanzibar, the volunteers under the supervision of medical staff, treated underprivileged patients out of mobile clinics and hospitals offering a variety of medical services, as well as awareness programmes on disease prevention.

The humanitarian initiative is in line with 2018 being the 'Year of Zayed' and was carried out in cooperation with the Zayed Giving Initiative, Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals.

Emirati heart surgeon and programme head, Dr. Adel Al Shamri, said, "The UAE is setting a great example in volunteerism and humanitarian work through its various international initiatives and specialised medical programmes, launching a series of mobile clinics and hospitals around the world, effectively contributing to treating more than 12 million people in the past 18 years."