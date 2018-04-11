Bulgarian Foreign Minister inaugurates embassy in Abu Dhabi

Nusseibeh congratulated the Bulgarian Government on the move, praising the efforts made to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Bogdan Kolarov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to the UAE, who was also in attendance, praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and Bulgaria, noting that the opening of the new embassy is an important step for developing relations for the benefit of the two countries.

The UAE and Bulgaria enjoy historical, established and friendly relations based on the spirit of understanding, mutual respect and a common desire to enhance those relations.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.