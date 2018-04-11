Ajman Ruler briefed on Zayed Foundation's charitable programmes

This came when the Ajman Ruler received a delegation from the Zayed bin Sultan Foundation headed by its Director-General Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman was briefed on the Foundation's initiatives, especially those related to the Year of Zayed and the current and future charitable projects that aim to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged people inside and outside the country.

Sheikh Humaid was also briefed on the Foundation's preparations for the Holy Month of Ramadan, praising the contributions of the wise leadership in supporting charitable and humanitarian institutions in the country and their continuous care to help and support those in need.

During the meeting, the Ajman Ruler also commended the Foundation's great humanitarian efforts both in the country and abroad. He went on to call for increased cooperation between charitable institutions in the UAE in general and

Ajman in particular, and to boost coordination between the Zayed Foundation and the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation in the field of philanthropy and humanitarian work.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.