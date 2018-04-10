Saud Al Qasimi issues law on regulating petroleum sector in Ras al-Khaimah

  • Tuesday 10, April 2018 in 9:50 PM
  • His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, has issued a law regulating the petroleum sector in the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah.
The law aims at regulating the exploration and commercial use of the petroleum resources within the territories of Ras al-Khaimah, in a way that will benefit the national economy and provide a conducive environment to attract investments in the sector.

It also provides a regulatory framework for the exploration, development and commercial operations of petroleum resources in Ras al-Khaimah.