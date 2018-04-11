Sudanese President receives UAE's Minister of Energy

During the meeting, which was attended by Mutaz Musa, Sudan's Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, the Sudanese President commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and Sudan.



The UAE Minister of Energy in turn hailed the historical relations between the UAE and Sudan, expressing the UAE's interest in developing Sudan's solar energy infrastructure.



The Sudanese Minister of Water Resources highlighted his country's existing cooperation with the UAE in solar and renewable energy, saying that the UAE is involved with the largest projects in the field.