Sudanese President receives UAE's Minister of Energy

  • Wednesday 11, April 2018 in 11:46 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir met with a UAE delegation led by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, at the Presidential Guest House in Khartoum on Wednesday.
During the meeting, which was attended by Mutaz Musa, Sudan's Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, the Sudanese President commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and Sudan.

The UAE Minister of Energy in turn hailed the historical relations between the UAE and Sudan, expressing the UAE's interest in developing Sudan's solar energy infrastructure.

The Sudanese Minister of Water Resources highlighted his country's existing cooperation with the UAE in solar and renewable energy, saying that the UAE is involved with the largest projects in the field.