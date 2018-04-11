Professor Liu Xinlu: Thinkers at FIKR 16 Conference will find solutions to the disturbances

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Professor Liu Xinlu said that this Conference may find solutions to the disturbance and the unrest situations in some of the Arab societies. Professor Liu Xinlu added, “We have to put an end to all of these disturbances with the wisdom of thinkers.”



Commenting on the event, he further concluded, “During my participation this year in FIKR 16 Conference, with my brother Arabs, together we will work to put a stop to this instability and solve all these problems at the root.”