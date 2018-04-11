Professor Liu Xinlu: Thinkers at FIKR 16 Conference will find solutions to the disturbances

  • Wednesday 11, April 2018 in 10:46 AM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of the FIKR 16 Conference organised by the Arab Thought Foundation, Professor Liu Xinlu, Professor of Arabic Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, being launched on Tuesday in Dubai, expressed his pleasure to participate in this Conference.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Professor Liu Xinlu said that this Conference may find solutions to the disturbance and the unrest situations in some of the Arab societies. Professor Liu Xinlu added, “We have to put an end to all of these disturbances with the wisdom of thinkers.” 
 
Commenting on the event, he further concluded, “During my participation this year in FIKR 16 Conference, with my brother Arabs, together we will work to put a stop to this instability and solve all these problems at the root.”