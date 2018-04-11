Abdullah bin Zayed receives Duke of Westminster, UK

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Grosvenor discussed co-operation and ways to enhance it between the two sides. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.



Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of the Duke of Westminster and stressed keenness on developing co-operation between the two countries.



Grosvenor emphasised the desire to enhance co-operation and friendship with the UAE. He also praised the UAE's pioneering stature and reputation regionally and globally.