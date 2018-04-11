Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Bulgaria in various fields.



Sheikh Abdullah and Zaharieva also reviewed the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest.



Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Bulgarian minister and stressed the UAE's keenness on enhancing co-operation with Bulgaria in all domains.

In turn, Zaharieva hailed the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally, while stressing the strong ties between the UAE and Bulgaria and the continued desire to develop co-operation between the two countries.



Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah and Zaharieva signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, regarding political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also agreed on signing a MoU in the coming period on the mutual recognition of the licences issued by the Ministry of Interior of the two countries.