Dr. Florence Gaub: FIKR 16 Conference brings together people from around the world

  • Wednesday 11, April 2018 in 9:38 AM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of the FIKR 16 Conference organised by the Arab Thought Foundation in Dubai, Dr. Florence Gaub, Deputy Director and Middle East and North Africa expert at the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) stressed the importance of the Conference in setting actions to bring stability to the life.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Florence Gaub highlighted the importance of this event, saying, “FIKR event is an important event as it brings people from mostly around the world, including: Middle East, Africa, Europe, and many other countries, during which people are trying to find solutions. In this Conference, ideas are born to actions. ”

The conference aims to discuss stability, which is a constant action to create life, and a continuous search for a better future for our communities.