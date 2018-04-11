Dr. Florence Gaub: FIKR 16 Conference brings together people from around the world

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Florence Gaub highlighted the importance of this event, saying, “FIKR event is an important event as it brings people from mostly around the world, including: Middle East, Africa, Europe, and many other countries, during which people are trying to find solutions. In this Conference, ideas are born to actions. ”



The conference aims to discuss stability, which is a constant action to create life, and a continuous search for a better future for our communities.