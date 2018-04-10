Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis

They discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Saint Kitts and Nevis and ways to develop them. Sheikh Abdullah and Harris also exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's pursuance to enhancing bilateral relations and developing co-operation with Saint Kitts and Nevis in a number of domains.

Harris hailed the ties between the two countries and indicated that such important meetings would contribute to developing co-operation in an array of fields.

He also praised the pioneering stature of the UAE regionally and internationally and its cultural boom in all fields.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah and Harris signed an agreement between the UAE and Saint Kitts and Nevis pertaining to air services between and beyond their territories.