Henri Al Awit: We endeavour to draw plans for Arab Societies’ stability

Al Awit stressed the importance of the Fikr 16 Conference, in providing a unique and rare opportunity for participants to engage in deep dialogue and exchange of ideas and expertise in an attempt to address the current challenges facing the Arab world.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Professor Awit said that Fikr 16 hosts three plenary sessions and seven specialised ones to deal with the various phenomena and causes of chaos in this year's conference, themed "Repercussions of Chaos and Challenges of the Stability Industry” in addition to addressing the general framework and the role of influential international and Arab sectors in influencing the formation of thought and industry stability over three consecutive days.

Al Await continued that 16 senior UAE decision -makers, officials, intellectuals, researchers, experts, media organisations and Arab youth are taking part in this edition of Fikr 16.