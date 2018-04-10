Henri Al Awit: We endeavour to draw plans for Arab Societies’ stability

  • Tuesday 10, April 2018 in 11:22 PM
Sharjah 24: Professor Henri Al Awit, Director-General of the Arab Thought Foundation, highlighted the difficult and historical conditions in which the conference is being held, which is unlike any other in terms of severity and gravity.
Al Awit stressed the importance of the Fikr 16 Conference, in providing a unique and rare opportunity for participants to engage in deep dialogue and exchange of ideas and expertise in an attempt to address the current challenges facing the Arab world.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Professor Awit said that Fikr 16 hosts three plenary sessions and seven specialised ones to deal with the various phenomena and causes of chaos in this year's conference, themed "Repercussions of Chaos and Challenges of the Stability Industry” in addition to addressing the general framework and the role of influential international and Arab sectors in  influencing the formation of thought and industry stability over three consecutive days.
 
Al Await continued that 16 senior UAE decision -makers, officials, intellectuals, researchers, experts, media organisations and Arab youth are taking part in this edition of Fikr 16.