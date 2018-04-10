Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Cairo

He was received at the Cairo International Airport by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

President el-Sisi welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the airport's VIP Lounge for a brief session, during which they spoke about the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and Egypt.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed is accompanied by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, and Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.