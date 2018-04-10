Abdullah bin Zayed receives the Gabonese foreign minister

During the meeting, which took place at headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, the two ministers discussed the cooperation between the two countries and the current international and regional developments of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit and stressed that the UAE is keen on enhancing the cooperation and friendly relations between the UAE and Gabon for the benefit of the two people.

Messone pointed out that this visit is very important one for bolstering ties between the two countries. He also commended the high position of the UAE on the regional and international arenas. The UAE has become an icon for development worldwide, he said.

The ministers signed an agreement between the two countries for aviation services in their respective territories and beyond.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, was present at the meeting.