Georgia President visits Wahat Al Karama

President Margvelashvili was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court. He then attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

The Georgian President then went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the memorial's components, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The Georgian President was accompanied by Dr. Jassim Mohammed Mubarak Al Qasimi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Republic of Georgia.

Margvelashvili concluded his visit by signing the memorial book, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.