Mohammed bin Rashid attends launch of FIKR 16 Conference

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "I was pleased today to be with my brother and friend, Prince Khalid Al Faisal while attending part of the FIKR 16 Conference in Dubai. The conference aims to discuss the stability industry, as stability is an industry, effort, continuous work, constant development and non-stop advancement. Stability is also a constant action to create life, and a continuous search for a better future for our communities."

"We are pleased with this gathering of thinkers and leaders, and our message to them is to employ their science, knowledge and efforts to develop our communities and maintain our Arab civilisation," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed added.

"Change requires us to unify our efforts in every area, to serve the future of our nation and achieve sustainable stability and prosperity," he further added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed witnessed the opening session of the conference, which was attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Creative Clusters Authority, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, as well as Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and Prince Khalid Al Faisal, Chairman of the Arab Thought Foundation.

Gheit gave a speech where he stressed that the international system is going through an unprecedented state of liquidity and competitiveness that is close to a conflict between major players, which is a development that has led to the absence of certainty in all international interactions and relations.

Henri Al Awit, Director-General of the Arab Thought Foundation, highlighted the difficult and historical conditions in which the conference is being held, which is unlike any other in terms of severity and gravity.

He added that choosing the UAE to host the conference complies with the desire of the foundation to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the birth of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Present were Prince Turki Al Faisal,Chairman of the Board of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies; Dr. Abdulatif Al Zayani, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Qattan, Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs; Dr. Nabih Shuqum, Jordanian Minister of Culture; Ayman Al Safadi, Jordanian Foreign Minister; Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al-Khalifa, President of Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities and Dr. Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).