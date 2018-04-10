MOFAIC organises second "Morning Multaqa" with foreign missions in UAE

The Multaqa was held in the Martyrs Hall at the ministry’s General Diwan, under the theme, 'Energy and Renewable Energy and Sovereign Funds', with the attendance of several senior officials and executives, as well as representatives of the country’s economic sector.

It provided an opportunity to exchange dialogue, expertise and opinions about the country’s business environment and investment opportunities, as well as the means of strengthening the bilateral relations between the UAE and other countries.

Mohammed Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Trade Affairs, in his opening speech highlighted the Multaqa’s importance as an interactive platform for dialogue, communication and exchanging opinions on the latest developments in the country, as well as on opportunities for commercial exchange and investment projects.

Sharaf stressed that the UAE is characterised by an economic and business environment that is active, prosperous and attractive to foreign direct investment, due to its developed infrastructure, effective economic policies and modern economic legislation.

"The UAE is a strategic commercial centre that offers foreign investors the opportunity to enter the region’s markets, as well as the freedom to transfer money and profits, due to the presence of an effective legal system, impartial courts, and laws and legislation that protect foreign capital," he said.

Dr. Matar Humaid Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, gave a presentation about the UAE’s energy strategy, where he highlighted the importance of diversifying sources of energy, as well as investing and cooperating in this promising sector while focusing on solar energy as a leading source of clean energy.