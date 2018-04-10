Sheikh Fatima hails first Equal Wages Law

Sheikha Fatima said that this decision emphasises that the UAE government supports, motivates and stands beside women to give them the opportunities to participate in the development of the country.

She added that this is part of the UAE's approach in empowering women under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikha Fatima said that the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has always called for the participation of women in the workplace, wherever they find respect, dignity and growth.

Her Highness noted that the UAE has achieved gender balance in all fields and that the UAE Cabinet's decision encourages women more to devote themselves to work and make greater efforts to achieve the state's goals.

The UAE Cabinet has approved the issuance of the Law on Equal Wages and Salaries for Men and Women to ensure gender equality and empower women to lead future national strategies and ambitious projects.