MOI discusses police cooperation with NYPD

This took place during a meeting between Brigadier General Mohammed Humaid bin Dalmuj Al Dhaheri, Acting Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and the First Vice-Commissioner of the NYPD.

During the meeting, they explored many topics of mutual concern including ways of promoting the exceptional ongoing cooperation with the NYPD in all areas and exchanging visits and expertise between the two sides.

The New York City Police Department and the Ministry of Interior have exceptional ties as many of the ministry recruits have graduated from the New York Police Academy. The two parties regularly exchange visits and comparisons are being drawn between the police administration of each side.