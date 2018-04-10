ERC delegation visits Aden photographer Nasher Saif Ahmed

Ahmed is a veteran photographer from Aden, who worked during the middle of the last century with President Salmeen and covered the visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Aden in 1975.

During the visit, the ERC delegation and Ahmed talked about the visits of the late Sheikh Zayed to Aden in the 1970s, as well as Ahmed’s visits to the UAE with previous Yemeni presidents.

Ahmed expressed his happiness at the ERC’s visit and added that it represents the values of the late Sheikh Zayed, his sons and the UAE people. He thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting his country.