Final dome structure completed at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

ENEC also said that the Unit’s Reactor Coolant Loop, RCL, pipe welding, and the setting of key equipment have also been completed.

The dome is the final structural component of the RCB, which now measures around 70 metres in height. The RCB houses the nuclear Reactor Vessel, RV, Steam Generators and other major components. Built out of concrete and heavily reinforced steel, RCBs are ranked among the strongest structures in the world. The successful and efficient completion of welding of the RCL, which plays a key role in transferring heat from the Reactor Vessel, RV, to the Steam Generators, is another key step towards the start of major testing for the systems of Unit 4.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC Chief Executive Officer, said, "These achievements highlight the significant progress being made in both the construction of Unit 4 as well as the journey towards the overall completion of the plant".

He went on to say that construction of the last unit of the plant commenced in 2015, and it continues to benefit from the lessons learned and experience gained by the teams responsible for the construction of the other three units. "With construction completion for Unit 4 currently standing at 67 percent, the next phase for the unit will be to start the transition from construction to testing and commissioning."

"ENEC is committed to delivering clean, safe and efficient electricity through peaceful nuclear energy to the UAE, in adherence to the highest international standards of quality and safety. These recent milestones are the result of the exceptional partnership between ENEC and its Prime Contractor and Joint Venture partner, the Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO, in combination with the dedication and expertise of our UAE Nationals and international experts," added Al Hammadi.

In addition to the completion of the RCB dome structure and RCL welding, a significant amount of major equipment setting has been safely and successfully completed at Barakah Unit 4. Construction crews continue to ensure that the highest standards of nuclear quality are implemented for Unit 4, in the same way as for Units 1 to 3.

Since its inception in 2009, ENEC has focused on the safe delivery of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program. Overall construction completion of Units 1-4 stands at more than 87 percent.

All four units will deliver clean, efficient and reliable electricity to the UAE grid, and will save up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions each year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million sedan cars from the roads.