Mohammed bin Rashid receives Georgian President

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also attended the reception.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed Margvelashvili’s visit to the UAE wishing that it produces good results for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Highness and the visiting president discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Georgia and means to enhance cooperation between them.

Margvelashvili expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and his aspiration for attaining good results for the benefit of the two countries. He also stressed that the UAE and Georgia enjoy good potential for future cooperation, particularly in the trade and investment, tourism, agriculture and mining sectors, among others.

He also commended the development and progress achieved by the UAE in all areas.

Present at the meeting were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of The Ruler's Court, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director- General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, Dr. Jassim Mohammed Mubarak Al Qasimi, the UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Georgia and Roland Beridze, Georgian Non-Resident Ambassador to the UAE.