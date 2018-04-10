Mohamed bin Zayed receives U.K. Secretary of State for Defence

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the U.K. Secretary of State for Defence and discussed with him boosting bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the U.K. in the military and defence fields and means of supporting and developing them to ensure greater coordination between the two countries.

Sheikh Mohamed and the U.K. Secretary Williamson exchanged views on regional developments and issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.