Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

Welcoming the Georgian Minister of Economy, Sheikh Nahyan praised the bilateral relations between them and discussed cooperation in economic, investment, and tourism fields between the UAE and Georgia and ways of enhancing them for the benefit of both countries.

Kumsishvili, in turn, said that his visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between his country and the UAE in various fields, hailing the prominent position attained by the UAE at the regional and international levels under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.