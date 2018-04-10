Mohamed bin Zayed receives Georgian President

An official reception ceremony was held upon President Margvelashvili's arrival, where the national anthem of Georgia was played, along with the firing of 21 artillery rounds to greet the country's guests.

President Margvelashvili was greeted by a number of senior officials, while Sheikh Mohamed greeted the senior officials accompanying the President of Georgia.

Those who greeted the Georgian President, included Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Diab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Also Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Secretary- General of the Executive Council; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Lieutenant General, Isa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Dr. Jassim Mohammed Mubarak Al Qasimi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Georgia; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; and Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties.

The Georgian delegation included Dimitry Kumsishvili, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development; Giorgi Abashishvili, Head of the Administration of the President of Georgia; David Rakviashvili, Assistant to the President of Georgia on National Security Issues and National Security Council Secretary; Giorgi Sharvashidze, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Roland Beridze, Georgian Non-Resident Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of senior officials accompanying the President.