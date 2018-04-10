President Khalifa issues Decrees reappointing members of diplomatic corps

The Decrees, which were published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette, listed the reappointment of Abdulla Khalfan Matar Al Romaithi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Saed Mohammed Saed Al Muhairi, as the UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa also issued Federal Decree No. (72) for the year 2018, appointing Hazza Mohammed Falah Kharsan Al Qahtani to serve as UAE Ambassador to Rwanda and granting him the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary during his term in office.

The Decrees also named Obaid Saeed Obaid bin Taresh Al Dhahiri as Ambassador to Vietnam, with the title of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to be held during his tenure, as well as the appointment of Dr. Nawal Khalifa Ahmed Khalifa Al Hosani as the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA.