President ratifies bilateral agreements between UAE and other countries

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa approved an agreement between the UAE and Afghanistan on the mutual allocation of lands in the cities of Abu Dhabi and Kabul to construct diplomatic mission buildings. The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi on 24th October, 2017. The President also approved an agreement with Cambodia for the promotion and mutual protection of investments signed in Phnom Penh on 27th July 2017.

The President also approved an agreement between the UAE and Iraq to avoid double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, capital tax and its attached protocol signed in Abu Dhabi on 3rd October, 2017. His Highness also ratified an agreement between the UAE and Angola for the promotion and mutual protection of investments, which was signed in Dubai on 5th April, 2017.

The President approved an agreement with Maldives to encourage and protect mutual investments, which was signed in Dubai on 17th October, 2017, and another agreement with Burundi to avoid double taxation and prevention of financial evasion with regard to income taxes and the Protocol thereto, signed in Abu Dhabi on 6th February 2017.

His Highness approved an agreement between the UAE and Paraguay to promote and protect mutual investments, signed in Abu Dhabi on 16th January, 2018, meanwhile, ratified another similar agreement between the UAE and Burundi, which was signed in Abu Dhabi on 6th February, 2017.