UAE investors to help rebuild war-torn Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya

Jamal Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the UAE International Investors Council, UAEIIC, said, "Investors in the UAE are well equipped to help re-build the economies of Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya and when the time is right, we will play our part in helping these economies. I’m sure the UAE government is also doing its part in providing support."

He said, "The UAE’s investors are looking at Asia, Africa and the Middle East as strong investment destinations."

The UAE ranks 34th in the world in terms of Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, inflow and 2nd in the Middle East. However, as a source for FDI, the UAE ranks 23rd in the world and the first in the Middle East – making it a net capital exporting country in the world.

"We give direction to the UAE’s investor community and we see a stronger South-South Cooperation in investment," Jarwan, a former CEO of Etisalat, said. "Asian economies, especially, China, India and ASEAN counties are now more promising than most other countries.

"We see a great potential in Egypt where laws and regulations are improving with greater clarity in investment protection. In three months' time, there will be a lot more changes coming in Egypt and that will change a lot



"UAE investors have already invested US$10 billion in India and US$6.5 billion in Egypt and there will be much more investment going in these countries. We will invest where we see great potential."

Yusuffali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, said, "For us, the presence of a visionary leadership, a sustainable society, strong and stable economy, ease in doing business, solid infrastructure and the government’s investment in the economy are key factors for us to invest. All these are very much present in the UAE where we grew our business for the last 45 years and we will continue to invest in this economy."

The three-day Annual Investment Meeting, AIM, congregation of high-profile officials that include 25 federal ministers, 19 mayors, eight organisation heads, one head of parliament and investors will see the signing of a number of agreements and announcements that will help countries boost the flow of FDI.

This will make the AIM the largest such gathering of government leaders and private sector business leaders and investors, organised by Ministry of Economy. Last year, more than 19,000 visitors including VIPs, dignitaries and government delegations participated at the three-day conference. This year More than 20,000 investors and business visitors are expected to participated at the eventful three-day-long activities that will address issues related to global follow of FDI.

Governors and Mayors from Nigeria, Ukraine, Mayor of the Municipality of Timisoara, Romania, Governor of Kano State, Governor of the Perm region of Russian Federation, Mayor of Municipality of Adjovscina, Republic of Slovenia, Metropolitan Chief Executive of Republic of Ghana, Governor of Kilifi County Government, the Kenya and many other governors and mayors from Ecuador and other countries are going to attend AIM 2018.

More than 143 countries participate in the eighth session of the Forum and about 20 thousand investors and visitors from around the world.

A number of global ministers, inspiring business and thought leaders will lead discussions on investment trends, public-private partnerships, sustainability, investment promotion, cryptocurrencies, and sovereign wealth fund at the forthcoming Annual Investment Meeting to be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 9th to 11th April, 2018.