'Mohammed bin Rashid Distinguished Students Programme' accepting applications for private school scholarships

Fatma Al Marri, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said, "We aspire to provide Emirati students with high quality education and give them access to the best schools in Dubai. These efforts reflect the commitment of our wise leadership to support the educational needs of Emirati families."



The MBR Distinguished Students Programme is being rolled out by Knowledge and Human Development Authority in partnership with Knowledge Fund and private school operators. It is the first of its kind in the UAE and aims to prepare an Emirati generation by combining innovative, smart and positive education practices.



Fatma Al Marri added, "Once a student is registered to participate in the programme - we will review their eligibility in accordance with the set criteria and application details. Selected students will be notified and informed of their school choice availability at a later stage."



Registration for the programme is open until April 21st via the KHDA website and selected students will start classes from the new academic year in September 2018.

Last year, the programme received more than 550 applications from Emirati students to study in various grades. A total of 236 students successfully met the programme eligibility guidelines and are studying in schools rated ‘good’ or ‘better’ in Dubai.