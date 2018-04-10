UAE Ambassador meets Secretary-General of King Faisal International Prize

Sheikh Shakhbut Al Nahyan toured the galleries dedicated to each branch of the prize, which include digital databases detailing the prizes and pictures of the winners. The UAE Ambassador was also briefed on the history of the King Faisal Foundation and on the various institutions operating under its umbrella, including the King Faisal Centre for Research and Islamic Studies, Alfaisal University and the King Faisal School.



He praised the role of King Faisal International Prize in promoting and disseminating scientific research, enriching human knowledge and supporting progress for human advancement in all fields of life.