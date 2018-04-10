Proud to be selected the Educational Personality of the year, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

As per the award's website, winner of Educational Personality award should be a prestigious educational personality of the public figures, who supports the educational process inside and outside the country.



Sheikh Nahyan said, "I am very proud to be selected the Educational Personality of this year for this coveted award, which is named after the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."



"This award, which aims at encouraging creativity and excellence in the education sector, has gained international caliber, thanks to the vision and efforts of His Highness."



"Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, out of his believe in the important role played by education in building nations and enabling mankind to utilise all their God gifted capabilities and talents," he added.



He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his great efforts aimed at educating people in general and empowering them to attain the highest positions. He also noted that, " His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed enjoys great love and admiration among the UAE people."