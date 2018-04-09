UAE Embassy patronises Arab Reading Challenge in Jordan

The event was organised under the patronage of Faisal Ahmed Al Malik, Charge d'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Amman. Al Malik also opened Okaz Heritage Market at Ein Al-Basha in Amman.

In his remarks on the occasion, Al Malik emphasised the strong fraternal relations between the two countries. He also pointed at the importance of the Reading Challenge Initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in unleashing the potential and capabilities of students and the coming generations by instilling the culture of innovation among them as well as directing attention to the quintessential Arab heritage and the legacy of the forefathers.

The UAE Embassy in Jordan plays a significant role in launching charity initiatives at Ein Al-Basha and the Baqa'a refugee camp for Palestinians.