Establishing foundations of UAQ’s future government a top priority: Saud Al Mu'alla

Sheikh Saud added that the UAE Government is confidently leading the progress of government work, according to a long-term vision that relies on employing the nation’s energies and manpower and specifying priorities and policies. The Umm Al Quwain Government is working to keep pace with these steps and benefit from its successful model, by utilising its full capacities to support the emirate’s development and achieve the strategic goals of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

Sheikh Saud made this statement while reviewing the updates of a project to develop a model of government work in Umm Al Quwain, with the attendance of Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Economic Development Department of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mu’alla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council; Sheikh Ali bin Saud Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Municipality Department of Umm Al Quwain; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; and Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office.

Sheikh Saud also reviewed the "One Hundred Day Plan" that was launched after the adoption of the "New Vision" of the emirate last February.

Al Gergawi stressed that the success of the project in Umm Al Quwain represents the UAE Government’s directives, as well as the outcomes of its annual meetings last September and the meeting that was held by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and the chairmen of the UAE’s executive councils.

He added that the project can be the foundation of other joint development projects that comply with the UAE Government’s directives to achieve overall progress, which can be felt by community members in their daily lives.

A comprehensive system to monitor government performance was also designed, which is in line with Umm Al Quwain Government’s vision that was based on the UAE Vision 2021.

Local indicators that comply with national indicators were also adopted, to develop a system to monitor the government’s smart performance, which is part of the project of the Umm Al Quwain Government, in cooperation with the UAE Government.

The new performance system will enable officials of local government authorities to monitor their results directly and at any time. It also includes indicators that cover Umm Al Quwain’s strategic vision, which are attractive tourism, sustainable development, excellent infrastructure, cohesive community and innovative government.