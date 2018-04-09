Dar Al Ber kicks-off Zakat Al Maal campaign

Abdullah Al Falasi, CEO of the Dubai-based charity, stressed the importance of this drive, "Because Zakat Al Maal, as a religious obligation, increases social solidarity and encourages the rich people to care for the social segments with low- income".

He also pointed out that some . "We have collected more than AED34 million in Zakat Al Maal over the last two years and we used them in meeting the needs of sick people, orphans, widows, poor people, divorcees and poor students etc. from 8,368 Emirati as well as expat families residing across the country," he added.

Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, Head of the Social Services Sector at the society, pointed out that the campaign comes as part of the charity's programmes and activities throughout the "Year of Zayed" and in line with the directives of our visionary leadership. "It is part and parcel of our unrelenting efforts to make the poor and underprivileged family across the country feel happy," he added.

Al Muhairi pointed out that the campaign is conducted with strict adherence to the documentation procedures and standards set by the competent government bodies in the country. "All the needy people will requested to present the official and identification documents that prove their cases as a prerequisite for receiving Zakat," he concluded.