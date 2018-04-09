FNC's Defence and Interior Affairs Committee visits MoFAIC

This came while the parliamentarian delegation visited MoFAIC's headquarters on Monday with Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of the ministry's officials in attendance.

The visit was in line with the with the bodies' efforts aimed at providing UAE nationals with the best-of-its-kind services while being both inside the country and abroad.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary at MoFAIC, highlighted that serving the UAE nationals and helping them lead happy and prosperous lives is one of the ministry’s top priories, in line with directives of the visionary leadership. For this purpose, we strive to provide them with integrated and up-to-date consular services, both inside the UAE and abroad, that exceed their expectations, he added.

"MoFAIC, mainly through its Department of Emirati People Affairs, provides around 14 services, the foremost of which are visa issuance and Twajudi service the later allows UAE missions to contact and help UAE citizens to return back to the UAE safely in case of emergency guides and travel tips, Musafir Programme, Alerts and Warnings, issuance of UAE passports in emergency cases, passport renewal, follow-up of students and sick people cases and helping Emirati people in need to come back to the UAE in emergency and crisis cases," he said.

Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, Chairman of the Committee, Ahmed bin Shabeeb Al Dahiri, Secretary-General of the FNC, and the members of the committee commended the services provided by MoFAIC to the UAE nationals.