Abdullah bin Zayed receives new U.N. envoy to Yemen

During the meeting, held at the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the latest developments in Yemen and efforts made in this regard.

Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Griffiths on assuming his new post and stressed the UAE's support for his efforts to restore security and stability to Yemen.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the UAE's unwavering stance towards Yemen and its people and the country's supportive stance to legitimacy in order to safeguard sovereignty and unity.

Griffiths underlined the important role played by the UAE to restore stability in Yemen, while praising the significant support provided by the UAE and its constant pursuance to deliver humanitarian aid to the Yemenis.

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Yemen, Salem bin Khalifa Al-Ghafli, attended the meeting.