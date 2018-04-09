Mohamed bin Zayed, Tatarstan President discuss cooperation

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Minnikhanov and his accompanying delegation. He also wished that the visit would contribute to enhancing cooperation and ties between the UAE and Tatarstan in various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the UAE - led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan - is keen on extending cooperation bridges and strengthening bonds with Tatarstan which would contribute to achieving the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries and in the best interest of the two friendly peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed and Minnikhanov discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, especially in the economic, investment and development domains. They also reviewed the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; a number of Sheikhs; officials and Emiratis.