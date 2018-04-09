Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 4th MOI Excellence Award

Sheikh Saif also honoured members of the Award's General Secretariat, Jury Members, including academics, specialists and partners, for their significant efforts to render the award a continual success over the years.

The winners dedicated their achievements and success to the citizens, residents, and visitors of the United Arab Emirates. They vowed to continue their march of excellence and achievement in order to achieve further results that are befitting of the UAE’s level of progress, prosperity, and stability.