ERC sends second relief convoy to Kirsh, Yemen

The ERC is continuing to distribute food baskets to thousands of families in the villages and areas of Kirsh, which was besieged during its occupation by the militias when its residents suffered from many difficulties and were in dire need of relief and food and medical assistance.

Fahmi Al Ameri, Director of the Martyrs and Wounded Department in Kirsh, stated that the ERC’s second batch of relief aid in the last ten days will be distributed to thousands of needy, displaced, handicapped and wounded local residents.

He added that the ERC’s response to the humanitarian conditions is not new, as the UAE and its humanitarian arm in Yemen, the ERC, have always supported the country and its people, who are living in difficult conditions caused by the Houthi coup.

He also thanked the UAE’s government and people and the ERC team for offering food aid and other assistance to help the Yemeni people.

The people of Kirsh thanked the ERC for sending them aid and for their support, which is a generous gesture from the country of Zayed the Giving and confirms the close ties between the UAE and Yemen.