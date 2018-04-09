ERC examines humanitarian needs of Abyan Governorate in Yemen

Both sides talked about the support provided by the ERC, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, to Abyan, especially in terms of electricity, water and health, as well as its urgent humanitarian aid.

Salem praised the UAE’s support for Yemen’s liberated governorates, including Abyan, which it provided for through the ERC, as per the directives of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to assist the Yemeni people.

He added that the local authorities in Abyan are ready to cooperate with ERC teams, which will start their work in the coming days, to assess the needs of the governorate. Both sides have already discussed the need for a cleaning fund and waste removal equipment, he further added.

Baleedi highlighted the key support offered by the ERC to the institution in 2016, including its emergency projects in the districts of Zinjibar and Khanfar, which involved extending water supply networks, restoring control valve rooms, providing four engines, maintaining the interior of the control centre of the main generator that supplies Khanfar, as well as constructing a base to guard the water wells of Zinjibar.

Baleedi added that these projects have positively affected the lives of local residents, by restoring water wells that have not worked for many years and providing water to every home in Zinjibar and Khanfar.

He explained that the work for the Year of Zayed 2018 will begin with a water project in Lawdar, which has a sizeable population, as well as digging of new wells in Al Hadan, constructing storage tanks and establishing supply lines.

Baleedi predicts that completion of the water project in Lawdar will represent progress and provide comfort to the district’s citizens, who were deprived of such projects over previous years.