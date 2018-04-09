Social solidarity initiatives reflect vision of country’s leadership: Hanif Al Qassim

He said that these actions reflect the vision of the country’s leadership to lead the nation and create a future for its community, whose foundations were established by the country’s founders, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and Their Brothers the Rulers of the Emirates.

He added that the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has continued developing this humanitarian approach.

Al Qassim's remarks came following the UAE Cabinet's decision to contribute AED11 billion towards social welfare and services for UAE citizens.

He stressed that the value of these initiatives are reflected in their outcomes while adding that they respect all people, protect their dignity, and aim to ease their lives and help them overcome their difficulties, as well as to promote social stability among all Emiratis.

The UAE community is based on the values of solidarity and tolerance, he concluded.