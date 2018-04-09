U.K. Secretary of State for Defence visits Wahat Al Karama

Upon the Secretary’s arrival, he was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court. During his visit, the Secretary explored Wahat Al Karama's unique design that embodies the symbols of heroism, honour and sacrifice dedicated to commemorating the martyrs of the UAE.

The visit began with the Honour Guard performing a ceremony, after which Williamson laid a wreath at the memorial, the monument made up of 31 massive aluminium panels leaning on one another to symbolise solidarity between the people and the leadership of the UAE.

He then went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan on its components. Williamson concluded his visit by signing the visitors’ log and lauded the UAE’s heroes for their noble sacrifices and inspiring bravery in the face of adversity.