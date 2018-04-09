Mohammed bin Rashid visits IPS 2018

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler's Court, and Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, accompanied His Highness during the tour of the exhibition.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on the investment opportunities available to participating countries during the annual real estate event, which brings together developers, brokers and investors from the public and private sectors across the world.

His Highness welcomed the participating exhibitors, and wished them success in establishing investment partnerships with investors in the UAE, Middle East region, and the world.

Sheikh Mohammed said these partnerships establish an economic and social renaissance, as well as cultural development and rapprochement between different nations and cultures.