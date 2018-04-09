ZG launches 20 medical units to provide free treatment, prevention services

The campaign, which is being supervised by senior volunteer doctors, is a strategic partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, and coincides with World Health Day and the Year of Zayed.

Reem Othman, Humanitarian Work Ambassador, said that the UAE is a leading country in the areas of healthcare and humanitarian action, and is keen, through its institutions, to organise initiatives and support international efforts to achieve sustainable development in the health sector, and improve the level of health services provided to people in developing countries.

The Emirati heart surgeon, Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of UAE Doctors, said that the launch of the mobile clinics and field hospitals coincides with World Health Day, which was held this year under the slogan, "Comprehensive Health Coverage For All and Everywhere," to ensure that essential health services are available to all people, without them facing financial difficulties.

Abdullah bin Zayed, Executive Director of the Dar Al Ber Society, stressed that the society is cooperating with the Zayed Giving Initiative to find health solutions for people in developing countries. It is also prioritising the health sector, to create safe and prosperous communities that can achieve comprehensive development, he added.

Sultan Al Khayyal, Member of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Giving Initiative and Secretary-General of Sharjah Charity House, explained the desire of many countries to participate in the annual World Health Day on 7th April, to highlight the importance of health and related topics.